Free Seoul tours for Incheon International Airport transit passengers resume

Cheonggyecheon Stream, the 11 km-long stream that runs through downtown Seoul (VisitKorea)

SEOUL: The Free Korea Transit Tour at Incheon International Airport has resumed following its suspension due to the pandemic.

The airport provides a wide range of free transit tours, ranging from entertainment to lifestyle to business, temples, shopping, and tradition. Travelers can choose among the different tours available: 1-hour, 2-hour, 4-hour, and 5-hour tours.

Each transit tour is led by an English-speaking tour guide and can be signed up for in advance online or upon arrival in the case of available seats.

The tour requires participants to present their passport along with their flight ticket when signing up.

The airport said that while all tours in the transit tour program are provided for free, tourist site admission fees and meals are excluded and must be paid by the participants.