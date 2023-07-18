Uzbekistan aims to deepen relations with UN, countries of СА region, CIS, SCO

By Kuban Abdymen

TASHKENT: Uzbekistan intends to take relations with the UN, the CIS and the SCO to a new level, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said in a speech during his inauguration in Tashkent, Sputnik reports.

The inauguration ceremony of Mirziyoyev took place at a joint meeting of the chambers of the Uzbek parliament, at which the newly elected head of Uzbek state took the oath for a new term.

Early presidential elections in Uzbekistan were held on 9 July. The CEC of Uzbekistan, after counting all the ballots, announced that Mirziyoyev won the election, gaining 87.05% of the vote with a turnout of 79.8%. It was the first presidential election since the country’s constitution was amended to extend the presidential term to seven years.

“We will raise multilateral relations with the UN and its specialized structures, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization … to a new level,” Mirziyoyev said at the inauguration ceremony.

Among the structures listed by the re-elected head of Uzbekistan were also named the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Organization of Turkic States, the Organization for Economic Cooperation, as well as other international regional organizations and financial institutions.

Mirziyoyev noted that the main goal remains the further strengthening of close friendship, good neighborliness and strategic partnership with the countries of Central Asia.

“We pay special attention to expanding mutually beneficial and multilateral relations with countries near and far abroad,” Mirziyoyev added.