Russia-Africa summit urged to strengthen media cooperation in combating hatred, Islamophobia

SAINT PETERSBURG: The Union of News Agencies of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (UNA) has stressed the need for closer media cooperation in confronting hate speech and Islamophobia.

UNA Acting Director General Mohammed bin Abd Rabbo Al Yami said that cooperation is highly significant, especially amid renewed assaults on Islamic sanctities, including in Sweden and Denmark where copies of the Holy Quran were desecrated and burned.

Al Yami was speaking at the media forum held on the sideline of the “Russia-Africa” summit in Saint Petersburg.

He indicated UNA’s keenness to strengthen its communication with non-member states, including international federations of news agencies and international media institutions, to establish media programs in areas of common interest, promote dialogue and cultural exchange, and combat Islamophobia and terrorism.

Al Yami said that within the framework of effective international communication, UNA has worked on fruitful cooperation with the relevant institutions in the Russian Federation- an observer member of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

The relationship resulted in the establishment of international programs and conferences to face common challenges in the media space, he added.

The common events include the “Russia-Islamic World: Practical Steps in Media Cooperation” conference, held in December in the Russian capital Moscow. It was jointly organized by the Strategic Vision Group, “Russia – the Islamic World”, and the Union of News Agencies of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

The conference drew leading figures in the press and diplomacy in Russia and Islamic countries.

“This cooperation also led to the conclusion of a number of memorandums of cooperation between the federation and media institutions in Russia, including a memorandum of cooperation with Sputnik Agency, and a memorandum of understanding with Ruptly Agency, the international agency in the field of videos and journalistic investigation,” he said.

Al Yami said the UNA is proud it includes 27 African member countries and pointed out that the Union was keen to follow up on the decisions issued by the Councils of Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Information of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation countries to highlight the African continent and its status and role in the Islamic world.

He stressed the Union’s keenness to explore the concerns, needs and aspirations of African news agencies, with the aim of expressing them in its future programs and initiatives.

The Saint Petersburg forum discusses topics and issues related to media cooperation between Russia and Africa.