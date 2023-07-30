Ukrainian diplomat in Seoul recalled for assaulting Korean police officer

A Korean police officer on duty (Yonhap)

SEOU: A Ukrainian diplomat stationed in Seoul has been summoned back home over assaulting a police officer at a bar earlier this week.

On Tuesday, the first secretary of the Ukrainian embassy in Seoul attempted to hit an employee who tried to stop the diplomat from entering a bar in the Itaewon area in central Seoul after cutting the queue, police officials have said.

The intoxicated diplomat also allegedly assaulted a police officer who was called to the scene.

Police said they released him later after learning of his diplomatic status, Yonhap news agency reported.

Spokesperson for Kyiv’s foreign ministry Oleg Nikolenko, posted on Facebook that the ministry has promptly assessed all the details of the incident and decided to recall the diplomat immediately and return him to Ukraine.

“All employees of the Ukrainian diplomatic service abroad must strictly adhere to professional and moral ethics, as well as respect the legislation of the countries of their stay,” Nikolenko said.

The embassy issued an apology, saying that it is cooperating with South Korean authorities for a “full and impartial” investigation.

“The Embassy would like to express its sincere apologies to the Korean public and anyone involved for any distress or inconvenience caused by the incident,” it said.