Malaysia: Three-year jail term for selling, buying rainbow Swatch

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia has warned that anyone buying or selling LGBTQ-themed Swatch watches could face prison terms of up to three years and a fine of up to 20,000 ringgit ($4,360).

The move is part of an order by the authorities “prohibiting publications related to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender queer and + (plus) (LGBTQ+) on Swatch brand watches, including any collection of boxes, wrappers and accessories on the watch.”

The authorities said that they were “committed to maintaining public safety and order through the supervision and control of publications in order to combat the spread of elements, beliefs, and movements that conflict with local socio-culture from time to time continuously in line with the provisions under the 1984 Printing Presses and Publications Act,” local news agency Bernama reported.

“The Malaysian government is committed to preventing the spread of elements that are harmful or may be harmful to morality, public interest, and the country among the community.”

Rainbow-colored watches made by the Swiss watchmaker have been prohibited in the Muslim-majority country for “promoting, supporting, and normalizing the LGBTQ+ movement that is not accepted by the general public in Malaysia.

The authorities reported they “raided 11 Swatch brand watch boutiques in several states and seized rainbow-themed collections often associated with the LGBT community.”