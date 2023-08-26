Reduction in sale of precious stones leads in Tajikistan’s export slump

By Kuban Abdymen

DUSHANBE: The export of Tajik goods and products for the first seven months of 2023 decreased by 43.6% compared to the same period in 2022, Asiaplus reports, citing the statistical agency of Tajikistan.

During January-July, Tajikistan exported goods and products amounting to $767 million, which is $592 million less than the same period in 2022.

The decline in exports is primarily attributed to the reduction in the sale of precious and semi-precious metals and stones. The sales of this category dropped from $415 million in January-July of the previous year to $649,000 in the current year.

A significant impact on the reduction of exports was also caused by the decrease in the sale of non-precious metals and products made from them (primary aluminum and its products) – from $205 million to $172 million.

Tajikistan also significantly reduced the export of cotton fiber, which is considered one of its two main export commodities, from $133 million to $80 million.

The export of mineral products (electricity, cement, ores and concentrates, coal, and others) decreased by $138 million, and the export of plant-based products (fruits, vegetables, melons, and others) decreased by $7 million.

Tajikistan’s main export partners for the first seven months of the current year were Kazakhstan (22.6% of the total volume of goods exports), China (20.9%), Turkey (12.4%), Russia (11.7%), and Uzbekistan (11.2%).

On the contrary, the import of goods increased by 16%, from $2.8 billion to $3.2 billion.

The main commodity groups in the country’s import structure were mineral products (petroleum products, liquefied gas, coal, and others) (17.1%), machinery and equipment (13.7%), and non-precious metals and products made from them (10%).

The main suppliers of goods and products to the republic remain Russia (28.2%), China (20.6%), and Kazakhstan (14.7%).

Overall, Tajikistan’s foreign trade turnover for the first seven months of this year amounted to about $4 billion, which is 3.5% (or $146 million) less compared to the same period in 2022. During this period, the country had trade relations with 111 countries worldwide.