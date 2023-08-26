First Nomad GCS Cup International Taekwondo on October 7- 8 in Kyrgyzstan

By Seok-Jae Kang

Vice President, Asia Journalists Association

BISHKEK: The 1st Nomad GCS Cup International Taekwondo Tournament will take place in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on October 7-8, 2023.

The two-day event, which is for taekwondo beginners, is to be jointly organized by the GCS International Kyrgyzstan Chapter and the Taekwondo Association of the Kyrgyz Republic.

At the inaugural Nomad GCS Cup Tournament, which will take place at the Gymnasium of Kyrgyz of the Turkish University Manas, athletes can compete in the children and cadet categories for yellow and green belts.

Organizers expect that a large number of WT Cares students from Kyrgyzstan and neighboring WT Cares recipient countries would participate in the 1st Nomad GCS Cup event.

“About 50 Cares students in Kyrgyzstan will compete in the event and we hope other countries to send their Cares students,” said Lee Seung-gyu, secretary general of GCS Kyrgyzstan, who also serves as head coach of the Kyrgyzstan Taekwondo Association. The WT Cares Program is now under way at eight countries: Bhutan, Cambodia, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Timor-Leste.

The GCS International Kyrgyzstan Chapter, headed by Mr. Aleksei Pak, was launched on March 28, 2023 in a ceremony at the Sport Complex Sun City in downtown Bishkek. Mr. Pak also serves as president of the Taekwondo Association of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Dr. Chungwon Choue, president of GCS International and World Taekwondo and Dr. Seok-jae Kang, secretary general of GCS International and senior consultant for the WT Cares Program.