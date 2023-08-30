ADIHEX 2023 seeks to break $275,000 record for falcon

ABU DHABI: Will Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX 2023) beat the record of the most expensive falcon sold at the auction?

ADIHEX 2022 set the record when an American falcon (Pure Gyr – Ultra White) was sold for more about $ 275,000.

ADIHEX and its auctions, a milestone in the world of falconry, have attracted the largest and most important falconry farms in the world that breed the rarest and most exquisite types of falcons.

Organizers pledged that this year the Emirates Falconers’ Club would build on the 2022 success to launch falcon auctions and beauty contests full of surprises and enhancements.

The Captive-bred Falcon Auction remains one of the main attractions for falconers and falconry enthusiasts, and a valuable opportunity for owners of breeding farms and centers that produce the finest, best performing species and types of falcons.

Organized by the Emirates Falconers’ Club, the 20th edition of ADIHEX will be held under the theme “Sustainability and Heritage… A Reborn Aspiration” on September 2-8 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC).

The popular event coincides with the rising of the Suhail star, heralding the end of summer in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the region, and the start of preparations for the new falconry season 2023-2024, as well as for falconry tournaments and competitions.

Bids will be offered on the elite falcons from local production, the winning falcons in the Most Beautiful Captive-Bred Falcons Contest, falcons presented by exhibitors, and the best selections of rare falcons.

The auction includes six different categories for local and international productions: Pure Gyr produced by international farms outside the UAE, Pure Gyr male produced by international farms outside the UAE, Pure Saker produced by international farms outside the UAE, Pure Gyr produced by local farms inside the UAE, Pure Gyr male produced by local farms inside the UAE, and Pure Saker produced by local farms inside the UAE.

The auctions will also be broadcast live on ADIHEX social media platforms and website.

Falcon farm owners must be officially registered at ADIHEX, the participant and put the approved falcons under the custody of the organizing committee.

The falcons should have all official documents and health certificates confirming that they are healthy and free of diseases.

Organizers said the Falcon Auction aims to enhance the exhibition’s theme “Sustainability and Heritage…A Reborn Aspiration” and to strengthen the role of the Emirates Falconers’ Club in preserving and developing the authentic heritage and sustainable hunting.

It also seeks to support and encourage the owners of the falcon farms to sell, buy, and produce the finest falcons bred in captivity.