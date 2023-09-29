UAE Prime Minister seeks youth minister on X platform

DUBAI: Young people in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) who wish to join the ranks of the government as Youth Minister have been invited to email the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs.

UAE Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai Shaikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has taken to X (formerly Twitter) to make an open call for young Emirati men and women to apply for the post of Minister of Youth.

“To our young men and women in the UAE. I am looking for a distinguished young man or woman who can represent youth issues, convey their opinions and follow up on the government matters that concern them, to become a Minister of Youth with us in the UAE government,” he posted.

The desirable qualities in the right candidate being “well-versed in their country’s issues, aware of their society’s reality, active in their work, with a rational approach, courageous and strong in representing their country, and passionate about serving their nation.”

Within hours, 4,700 applications for the position were received, the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers said.

The post has been vacant after former Youth Minister Shamma Al Mazrui, who was appointed in 2016 at the age of 22 – the world’s youngest minister – was named Minister of Community Development.