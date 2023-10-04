Fight against climate change should take center stage: Kyrgyzstan

BERLIN: Kyrgyzstan President Sadyr Zhaparov has reiterated his call to prioritize the fight against climate change to avoid its negative impact on lives.

“Today, issues related to respect for nature and combating climate change are gaining special priority,” he said at the first Central Asia- Germany summit in Berlin.

“In fact, we are already seeing the negative effects of climate change everywhere. For Kyrgyzstan, such a problem is the melting of glaciers, the source of water in the region. A reduction in the total area of glaciers will inevitably lead to low water levels and have negative social, economic and environmental consequences for the entire Central Asia.”

For this reason, issues of glacier conservation should be considered as one of the key tasks that require the consolidation of efforts of all Central Asian countries, he added.

The summit was attended by Federal Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Khalk Maslakhaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Kabar News Agency reported.

“The German initiative “Green Central Asia” is very relevant and timely. Its implementation will help improve the environmental situation in the region. Kyrgyzstan fully supports the development of a regional Strategy for adaptation to climate change, as well as regional projects implemented within the framework of this initiative,” Zhaparov said.

He emphasized that in the context of modern threats, Kyrgyzstan adheres to an unequivocal and firm position – all existing disagreements must be resolved exclusively at the negotiating table and peacefully.

Drawing the attention of those present to the destruction of traditional supply chains of goods in the modern world, Zhaparov expressed the hope that with the support of the European Union and its member states, it will be possible to diversify our trade and economic relations.

It is impossible to build economic cooperation, develop industry, and create infrastructure without the support of energy resources, he said.

As the Central Asian region is exceptionally rich in its hydropower potential, investors and international partners should explore opportunities for the construction of renewable energy facilities and other “green” projects in the region, the president said.

Zhaparov stressed that the development of regional transit, transport and logistics potential should also form the basis of strategic interaction.

“One of its potential directions could be the project for the construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway. Regional and interregional integration are one of the key components of a common future,” he said.

Zhaparov noted the importance of the summit, saying it is “an important stage on the path to expanding cooperation and bringing it to the level of strategic regional partnership.”

Zhaparov expressed confidence that for German colleagues, interaction with the Central Asian region as a single economic space will significantly increase investment, trade and economic attractiveness.

The Kyrgyz Republic stands for the consistent and comprehensive strengthening of cooperation between Central Asia and Germany, he said.