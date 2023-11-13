Kazakhstan warns of possible drought in Central Asia

By Kuban Abdymen

KOSTANAY: The shortage of water resources in Central Asia may lead to a decrease in crop yields, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

Speaking at the forum of interregional cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia in Kostanay, Tokayev warned that problems such as drought, as well as floods in the Central Asian region, could cause a decline in crop yields by 2050 , Sputnik reports.

According to Tokayev’s forecasts, the decline could reach 30%.

He stressed that the impending shortage of water resources is also a pressing problem for his country.

“The situation is aggravated by the high level of water intensity in key sectors of our economy, especially in agriculture,” Tokayev said.

“Our agricultural sector consumes more than 60% of water and requires the widespread introduction of water-saving technologies.”

Kazakhstan plans to build 20 and reconstruct at least 15 reservoirs, as well as modernize more than 3,500 kms of canals.

Earlier, Nikolai Podguzov, Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB), made a similar forecast.

In his opinion, in five years, the states of Central Asia will face the problem of water shortages and increased demand for electricity.