Laos National Baseball Team to be honored with “AJA Award 2023”

SEOUL: The Laos national baseball team, which achieved its first victory at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games, will be honored with the “AJA Award 2023” organized by Asia Journalist Association(AJA). The award ceremony is scheduled to take place on November 22 in Vientiane, the capital of Laos.

AJA stated, “The Laos national baseball team, with unwavering passion and relentless effort in the baseball wilderness, not only embodied the true values of sports by securing their victory in a significant international competition but also instilled great hope among the people.”

“The Laos national baseball team has contributed not only to the development of baseball in neighboring ASEAN countries such as Cambodia and Myanmar but also to human and cultural exchanges.”

AJA has been annually awarding the “AJA Award” to outstanding Asians or organizations that have shone throughout the year. Previous notable recipients of the Award include Indonesian President Joko Widodo in 2016, Film director Bong Joon-ho in 2019, and Actor Park Hae-il in 2022.