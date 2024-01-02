Pakistan’s War on Terror: 566 terrorists killed during 2023

By Nasir Aijaz

The AsiaN Representative

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s security forces conducted 18,736 intelligence-based operations across the country during the year 2023, resulting in the elimination of 566 terrorists and the apprehension of 5,161 others, says Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the military.

The data, released by the ISPR shows that Pakistan’s war on terror continued round the year, and even during the last three days of the year 2023, Pakistan’s security forces encountered the terrorists and killed many of them who were trying to infiltrate the country from Afghanistan.

“On 31 December 2023, movement of three terrorists, who were trying to infiltrate the Pakistan- Afghanistan border, was picked up by security forces in general area Batwar, Bajaur District. After a fire exchange, all three terrorists were killed. Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists,” ISPR said in a statement.

In another incident on the night of 30/31 December, terrorists from inside Afghanistan, opened fire on a Pakistani Border Post in general area Spinwam, North Waziristan District. The troops responded in a befitting manner causing considerable losses to the terrorists. However, during the exchange of fire, a soldier, having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom, it said.

On 30-31 December 2023, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in the general area Mashkai, Awaran District of Balochistan province, on the reported presence of terrorists.

During conduct of the operation, after intense fire exchange between troops and the terrorists, five terrorists were killed while their hideout was also busted and a cache of arms, ammunition and explosives was recovered.

On 29 December 23, security forces conducted an intelligence based operation in general area Mir Ali, North Waziristan District, on reported presence of terrorists.

During the conduct of the operation, after intense fire exchange, five terrorists, including Terrorist Commander Rahzaib alias Khuray, were killed. The killed terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as extortion and target killings of innocent civilians. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered during the operation.

The ISPR said that Afghanistan’s role in terrorism nexus has been revealed. The fabric and evidence of recent terrorist incidents have been traced back to sanctuaries in Afghanistan, according to the ISPR report.

This revelation further emphasized the transnational nature of the terrorism challenge faced by Pakistan.

“Pakistan has consistently been asking the Interim Afghan Government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border. Interim Afghan Government is expected to fulfill its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan,” ISPR said.

Highlighting a significant shift, the ISPR report further noted that due to the effective operations of intelligence agencies, key commanders, Gulzar Imam Shambe and Sarfaraz Bengalzai, of the Baloch National Army have renounced terrorism and reintegrated into the national mainstream.

According to province-wise breakup of encounters, Balochistan witnessed 15,063 intelligence-based operations, resulting in the neutralization of 109 terrorists. As regards Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab provinces, the security forces intensified their efforts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, conducting 1,942 and 190 intelligence-based operations respectively. This proactive approach led to the elimination of 447 terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while 10 were neutralized in Punjab.

Sharing the sacrifices of security forces, the ISPR report stated that more than 260 officers and soldiers of the Pakistan Army, and over 1,000 individuals, lost their lives in terrorist attacks, which highlight the human cost of the ongoing conflict.