Singapore, Korea, Japan have world’s strongest passports

DUBAI: Singapore has topped the list on the latest Visaindex Passport 2024 rankings providing visa-free access to 195 countries.

The Republic of Korea, alongside France, Germany, Spain and Italy, came second with 192 visa-free destinations.

The group is followed by Japan, the United Kingdom, Finland, the Netherlands and Sweden with 191 visa-free destinations.

The next Asian countries are Malaysia with 182 destinations and the United Arab Emirates with 179.

The Asian countries at the bottom of the list are Afghanistan with 26 visa-free destinations, Syria with 27, Iraq with 30 and Pakistan with 32.