Man puts on makeup, women’s clothes to impersonate girlfriend in recruitment exam

NEW DELHI: A man was caught after he posed as a female candidate to take an exam at a Punjab university.

The man wore lipstick, makeup, salwar kameez, and bangles as he appeared as a woman for a health workers’ recruitment exam, conducted by the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Indian media reported.

The accused, identified as Angrez Singh of Ram Saran Colony in Fazilka district, had tried to appear in place of candidate Paramjeet, who, he later revealed, was his girlfriend.

Angrez Singh confessed to the police that Paramjeet had allegedly failed the exam in her previous attempt following which he decided to appear in her place.

He carried two fake identity cards – a voter card and Aadhaar cards by pasting colored photocopies of his pictures on Paramjeet’s IDs.

“He was dressed as a woman and had two identity cards, but his appearance and conduct raised suspicion,” Dr Rajeev Sood, the university’s vice-chancellor, was quoted as saying.

“The examiners collected his fingerprints for a biometric check. As his fingerprints did not match, we handed him over to the police.”

According to the police, the accused holds a Bachelor of Arts degree but is unemployed.

Angrez Singh was booked for cheating by impersonation, but he was released on bail the same day.

Paramjeet’s exam application was suspended by the varsity authorities.

According to the local authorities, the accused could be part of a larger racket.

“We suspect that he might be part of a bigger scam connected to recruitment exams,” they reportedly said.