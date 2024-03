For 8th March

By Pooneh Nedai – IRAN

I wanted to be myself

A woman for nature

with loose hair against the sun

But I became a man

To get a work visa

In a four-cornered city

I wanted to be myself

A woman for love

With a free heart before him

But I became a man

To lose femininity

to the framework of the ancestors

I want to be myself

A decent girl

With shiny hair

and a beating heart

To crush time

and making a new watch

With fair hands

I want to be the red word

To burn squares!