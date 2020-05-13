In Kuwait, vehicles’ CO2 emission down as traffic is restricted due to COVID-19

KUWAIT: A study of air quality, carried out by the Kuwait Environment Public Authority (EPA), has shown a considerable lowering of CO2 emission and other harmful gases from vehicles due to the partial curfew measures set counter the coronavirus (COVID-19) spread in the country.

Deputy Direct for EPA’s environmental monitoring Sameera Al Kanderi said that the air quality had improved with emissions of nitrogen oxide (NOx) and Carbon monoxide (CO1) going down by 25 and 30 percent respectively.

The study, carried out by stations throughout the country, showed that the air quality had improved recently, she said, Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported.

According to official figures released last year, Kuwait with a total population of 4,715,000 is home to 1,655,000 vehicles.

The 3,308,000 foreigners who live in the country own 616,000 vehicles.

However, according to the figures, 2,664,000 licenses have been issued to foreigners, indicating that more than one million of them do not have cars.