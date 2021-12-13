War: Industry of poverty and hunger out of nothing!! – Part II

By Dr. Hassan Humeida

KIEL, GERMANY: In war, the warrior “who used to be a human” is transformed into another being who is no longer knows himself. He becomes as a creature that protrudes above the animal in his aggression towards other people in front of him because the warrior sees all people standing before him who are not loyal to him as enemies.

For a q uick comparison, we find in hearts of many creatures an abundance of compassion for their species. For example, when we look at birds on the branches, or for fishes in the depths of the seas, or monkeys in the depths of the forests, we realize that they differ from people in their dealings with one another.

We find that sometimes they are hostile to one another, but differ in the way they display their hostility. They all agree on one thing, united by their love for their own kind and affection for one another. This is despite the existence of a strong system that rules them and organizes their lives. The existence of a hierarchical system from the strongest to the weakest in the societies in which they live – who has the last word in their society, who has full powers, who decides on the division, distribution and order of the group. Their first and last goal is to remain coherent in order to face other enemies of a different kind.

We find the “alpha animal” in it because it is an animal that is characterized by strength, prestige, knowledge and experience and has the right to lead. Compared to humans, we find different systems among the members of a society that are based on loyalty to family, friends, relatives and loved ones. Here we find rampant bribery and nepotism and ignore the disadvantage and malaise of the people, despite the fact that there is sufficient evidence of offenses that lead to conviction on the basis of criminalization.

These are, in brief, the characteristics of the unjust man of whose existence even animals can be ashamed, who divides the prey of his group equally and fairly and knows neither loyalty nor unjust allocation.

One more note: In our school class, for example, each of us experienced and acted out a story of the “alpha person” who was entrusted with several tasks in the absence of the class teacher, such as maintaining order in the class.

To be continued …