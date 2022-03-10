When a woman feels good, the Universe smiles – Kyrgyzstan President

BISHKEK: Kyrgyzstan President Sadyr Zhaparov has congratulated the women of his country on International Women’s Day, stressing that the special day came with the first breath of a gentle spring breeze.

“On the fragile shoulders of a woman, not only home comfort and family well-beinga re kept, but also peace on earth, tranquility and creation. It is not for nothing that people say that the heart of a mother contains the whole universe! To you, my dears, we owe life itself,” Zhaparov said in his message, quoted by Kabar News Agency.

“It is the image of the mother that is a symbol of universal values that teaches respect for the native language and folk traditions. Maternal love is a reliable support of spirituality and intellect, a guarantee of the accomplishments of our people. In a word, a woman plays a special role in society. She is an affectionate mother, a caring wife, a responsible specialist, and an enterprising leader.

“Women of our country at all times have made a huge contribution to the development and prosperity of their native state. Today, without their participation, it is impossible to count on the successful implementation of economic and political reforms, the revival and enhancement of the spiritual values of our people, the strengthening of the morality of society and the preservation of the best features of the national character.

“From time immemorial people have said that ‘when a woman feels good, the Universe itself smiles’, and today, as always, you conquer us with your spiritual beauty, instill hope for the best and inspire us to do great things.”