UN Chief calls for peace, climate action in New Year message

NEW YORK: United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has called for global unity to make 2024 a year for “building trust and hope” following the immense suffering, violence, and climate chaos that characterized 2023.

“Humanity is strongest when we stand together. 2024 must be a year for rebuilding trust and restoring hope,” expressed Mr. Guterres in his New Year’s message reported by the UN News.

“Let’s resolve to make 2024 a year of building trust and hope in all that we can accomplish together,” he urged, concluding with warm wishes for a happy and peaceful New Year

In his message, the UN chief reflected on the pain and suffering afflicting humanity.

Conflicts persist, claiming tens of thousands of civilian lives, many of them women and children. Millions have been driven from their homes, facing hunger and disease.

At the same time, “the planet is peril”, Mr. Guterres said, marked by record-breaking temperatures and worsening impacts of climate change.

“2023 has been a year of enormous suffering, violence, and climate chaos […] 2023 is the hottest year on record; people are getting crushed by growing poverty and hunger; wars are growing in number and ferocity,” he said.

‘We must come together’

Guterres highlighted the scarcity of trust and emphasized that “pointing fingers and pointing guns lead nowhere.”

“Humanity is strongest when we stand together […] We must come together across divides for shared solutions – for climate action, for economic opportunity and a fairer global financial system that delivers for all,” Guterres said.

Addressing discrimination and hatred poisoning relations between countries and communities, he stressed the importance of ensuring that new technologies, such as artificial intelligence, serve as forces for good.

“The United Nations will keep rallying the world for peace, sustainable development and human rights,” he said.

