Bahraini artist features on international 2020 calendar

Manama: In a first for Bahrain, an artwork highlighting Bahraini women during the pearling era and their important role in society during that period has been selected to feature in the international excellence 2020 calendar issued by an intercontinental company.

The painting by Bahraini artist Leena Al Ayoobi represents the month of January and thus is the first of the 12 artworks on the calendar issued by CFM International, a joint company between GE Aviation USA, and Safran Aircraft Engines of France. CFM is the world’s largest producer of jet engines.

Each year, CFM produces a fine art calendar of outstanding quality that consists of paintings by 12 excellent artists born in their customer countries around the world.

A large wall calendar and small desk calendar are produced, and 11,000 copies of each are distributed to aviation customers.

Leena, a well-established artist, has been displaying her work publicly in Bahrain and in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries since 2014.

Her unique style fuses bold colors and references to Bahrain’s rich heritage. Her female subjects are invariably beautiful and compellingly self-confident.