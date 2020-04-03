Coronavirus Letter To Humanity

Manila: In an ode, Letter To Humanity, that has been widely circulated on social media, Vivienne R Reich eloquently scolds humanity for its “non-stop wars, non-stop greed” and for stubbornly refusing to be humble enough to listen to the earth’s whispers, speeches and screams.

Powerfully capturing the profound dilemma and the existential danger in which humanity is stuck today, Vivienne warns that Coronavirus wants humanity to wake up from its sordid materialism and vile egoism and “to reflect on what is important in life.”

Failure to seize the chance to reconsider the true meaning of life has an ominously chill reminder: “Next time I may come back even stronger>”

Coronavirus Letter To Humanity

The earth whispered but you did not hear.

The earth spoke but you did not listen

The earth screamed but you turned her off.

And so, I was born…

I was not born to punish you …

I was born to awaken you …

The earth cried out for help…

Massive flooding. But you didn’t listen.

Burning fires. But you didn’t listen.

Strong hurricanes. But you didn’t listen.

Terrifying Tornadoes. But you didn’t listen.

You still don’t listen to the earth when.

Ocean animals are dying due to pollutants in the waters.

Glaciers melting at an alarming rate.

Severe drought.

You didn’t listen to how much negativity the earth is receiving.

Non-stop wars.

Non-stop greed.

You just kept going on with your life …

No matter how much hate there was …

No matter how many killings daily …

It was more important to get that latest iPhone than worry about what the earth was trying to tell you …

But now I am here.

And I’ve made the world stop on its tracks.

I’ve made YOU finally listen.

I’ve made you take refuge.

I’ve made you stop thinking about materialistic things …

Now you are like the earth…

You are only worried about YOUR survival.

How does that feel?

I give you fever … as the fires burn on earth.

I give you respiratory issues … has pollution fill the earth air.

I give you weakness as the earth weakens every day.

I took away your comforts …

Your outings.

The things you would use to forget about the planet and its pain.

And I made the world stop…

And now…

China has better air quality … Skies are clear blue because factories are not spewing pollution unto the earth’s air.

The water in Venice is clean and dolphins are being seen. Because the gondola boats that pollute the water are not being used.

YOU are having to take time to reflect on what is important in your life.

Again, I am not here to punish you … I am here to Awaken you…

When all this is over and I am gone… Please remember these moments …

Listen to the earth.

Listen to your soul.

Stop Polluting the earth.

Stop Fighting among each other.

Stop caring about materialistic things.

And start loving your neighbors.

Start caring about the earth and all its creatures.

Start believing in a Creator.

Because next time I may come back even stronger….

Signed,

Coronavirus

Written by: Vivienne R Reich