Saudi Arabia imposes full curfew for Eid Al Fitr

RIYADH: A 24-hour curfew has been imposed by Saudi Arabia for the holiday of Eid Al Fitr, the feast that marks the end of Ramadan, the month of fasting and special prayers for Muslims.

The interior ministry said in a statement that it would impose the full lockdown from May 23 to May 27 across the Kingdom for the five-day holiday.

However, until the start of the holiday, shops and businesses will be able to operate.

From Thursday, people in all cities and regions across the vast Kingdom, excluding the city of Makkah, will be allowed to move freely between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. until the end of Ramadan.

During the eight hours, people must adhere to the existing precautionary measures that include social distancing and a ban on gatherings of five or more people, the ministry stressed.

The complete curfew will continue throughout Makkah, the city that is traditionally the focus of religious activities by hundreds of thousands of people during the last ten days of Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr.

Until May 12, Saudi Arabia, a country with a total population of 34 millions, has registered 42,925 Coronavirus cases, 15,257 recoveries and 264 deaths.

On Tuesday, the tally was 1,911 new cases, 2,520 recoveries and nine deaths.