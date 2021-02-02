AJA statement on the current political crisis in Myanmar

SEOUL: Asia Journalist Association(AJA) express their deep concerns regarding the freedom of journalism and media in Myanmar after cutting most access to TV channels, phone lines and internet services.

These actions came after the announcement of state of emergency for up to one year by Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Services Min Aung Hlaing.

State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi, President U Win Myint and other National League for Democracy (NLD) officials across the country were also detained.

These steps are a threat to democratic life in the nation that is facing many problems.

AJA will always stand strong to support the freedom of journalism, as it is the only way to support democracy.