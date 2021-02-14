AJA discusses World Journalists Conference 2021 plans

By Habib Toumi

MANAMA: The Asia Journalists Association (AJA) held its 17th virtual meeting, bringing together member journalists from several countries, as far as Korea in the East and Germany in the West.

Within their joyful atmosphere, the participants exchanged best wishes on the Lunar New Year and Seok-Jae shared his family’s celebration of the event in the Korean capital Seoul.

AJA Founder Sang-ki Lee briefed the meeting on the plans ahead with a focus on the World Journalists Conference (WJC), an annual event hosted and organized by the Journalists Association of Korea (JAK) in partnership with AJA, and attended by journalists from countries across the world

Themes for the landmark event to be held starting April 18 are being reviewed by a committee of experts to ensure full relevance to journalism practice, policies, challenges and situation, especially amid the COVID-19 situation and beyond it.

As speakers at the conference will have a maximum of 90 seconds to convey thoughts and messages about their contributions, the AJA meeting endorsed a proposal from AJA President Ashraf Aboul-Yazid to use the next meeting for tests to remain within the confines of the allocated time slot. Participants will choose their own topic.

Sang-ki urged AJA members to report on JAK and the World Journalists Conference, especially when more details are available, suggesting that reports should be made starting this month.

Hassan and Ghena talked about the situation in Germany and Lebanon respectively while Gunjeet referred to a developing case involving journalists and the coverage of the farmers’ protests in India.

Kuber highlighted the situation in Nepal regarding journalists and a proposed law that would restrict travel for many women to the Middle East or Africa.

Ivan and Norila called for greater attention to the situation of journalists in the post COVID-19 media.

Ashraf Aboul-Yazid called for the development of health journalism in order to help readers, listeners and viewers appreciate better the messages reaching them regarding health issues and cases, especially amid the tsunami of reports, claims and allegations filled with information, misinformation and disinformation flooding the world.

Sang-ki urged AJA members to send their reports on the COVID -19 situation in their countries by February 15, explaining that time was needed to translate them into Korean ahead of publishing them.

AJA has been holding regular Zoom meetings since it first convened virtually on July 9, 2020 after COVID-19 caused it to put all in person meetings on hold.