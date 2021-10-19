Bahrain to turn green with national campaign to plant more than 50,000 trees and shrubs

MANAMA: A bold campaign to expand Bahrain’s green area by planting more than 50,000 trees and shrubs will be launched by the National Initiative for Agricultural Development (NIAD).

The campaign, “Forever Green” aims to support the state’s strategies through coordination with the public and private sectors to sustain the development of the agricultural sector in Bahrain, highlight the aesthetic features of the Kingdom, emphasize its interest in agriculture as a historical heritage and strive to expand the green area.

The trees and shrubs will be planted in the Kingdom’s four governorates on an area covering more than 70,000 square meters and more than 21,000 linear meters during the first stage that runs until March 2022.

NIAD will be joined by several governmental and private institutions and specialists interested in agriculture.

More partnerships will be achieved in the drive to achieve the campaign’s goals that are consistent with the 13th and 14th sustainable development goals.

The national campaign includes encouraging the private sector to support projects to increase the Kingdom’s green area with its ensuing positive effects that contribute to achieving sustainable development and enhancing the quality of life.

It also seeks to motivate citizens and residents to pay greater attention to home agriculture and to educate school and university students about agriculture as an integral part of the food and health security strategy and as an important component of the Kingdom’s national economy.

The National Initiative for Agricultural Development was launched in 2010 to unify and support the efforts of the relevant parties in the agricultural sector in order to enable it to achieve its economic, social and environmental goals.