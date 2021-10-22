Real Choices?

By Alin Ferrer-Garganera

MANILA: Last Oct. 8, 2021, presidential aspirants here in the Philippines lined up to file their certificates of candidacy for the 2022 national elections. It was a week-long spectacle, with dozens proclaiming their intent to run as President and Vice-President and hundreds more want to become Senators. Most we’re serious candidates, while some just wanted their 10-minutes of fame, and others were just clowning around. Some media reports criticize the exercise as a circus.

But seriously, there are two serious contenders to become the next Philippine President. Poll surveys in the past months point to two very popular public figures – Senator Manny Pacquiao and Presidential Daughter Sara Duterte.

Let’s see why they are touted to win, and why are Filipinos rooting for them.

Yes, you read that right, Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao, the legendary Filipino boxer-turned-politician wants to be President. He hasn’t been shy in his political ambitions, running for a Congressional seat first, then jumping to the national scene at the Senate and now this Presidential run. He is massively popular with the public, especially the poor segments of Philippine society.

He regularly and literally hands out cash money to poor people after disaster events and during Christmas. He is a Bible-quoting conservative and sincerely believes that his best qualification to be President is his intent to help poor people in their time of need. Practical, but not really state-level policy thinking for a national leader.

On the other hand, Sara Duterte is equally popular, partly because she is the daughter of Pres. Rodrigo Duterte, but also due to her apparent contrast to the style and temperament of his father. She has the experience of being an executive of a local government, after inheriting the role of Davao City Mayor and is a lawyer herself. She is also very articulate and never hesitates to exhibit her “strong woman” tendencies, possibly a genetic gift from her dad.

The difference between the two is very clear. Sara will be the “continuity” of her father’s legacy in Philippine politics. Manny is the “newest kid in the block” of national politicians. This narrative will play a big role in their campaign messages.

Their popularity explains a lot about Filipinos and their views about national elections. Both are fro Mindanao, considered to be part of a “new breed” of politicians and are known as “heart candidates”. Being a “heart candidate” means people identify themselves with the candidates emotionally and the ideology, track record or policy directions are meaningless at the moment the voter puts the candidate’s name in the ballot.

Which really begs the question – are they the only real and “best” choices – to be the next Philippine President on May 2022?