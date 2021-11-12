Korean concert marks 45 years of diplomatic ties with Bahrain

MANAMA: In celebration of 45 years of diplomatic ties between Bahrain and Korea, the all-women chamber ensemble “DASRUM” performed for the first time in the Kingdom, amidst strict adherence to precautionary measures instated by the National Taskforce for Combating Covid-19.

The live concert of Korean traditional music is organized jointly by the embassy of the Republic of Korea in Bahrain and the Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities (BACA) as a part of the diplomatic mission’s program to celebrate 45 years of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

In his welcoming remarks, the Korean Ambassador to Bahrain Hae Kwan Chung, lauded the occasion, thanked BACA for their cooperation and wished for many more shared anniversaries to be celebrated.

“My hope is that this performance not only offers an enchanting introduction of Korean traditional music, but also forms a meaningful and soothing consolation for all of us who have gone through a most trying time amidst the pandemic” the ambassador said.

The all-women ensemble played a number of musical pieces from Korean folklore, K-pop and Bahraini folklore, while using Korean traditional music instruments.

Director General of Culture and Arts Shaikha Hala bint Mohammed Al Khalifa also gave short remarks on the occasion.

“Culture is what unites nations and enhances relations between peoples,” she said. “The diplomatic relations between Bahrain and South Korea are steadily developing and prospering and prosperity with the passage of days.”

Shaikha Hala expressed her happiness BACA is hosting the traditional Korean music concert and noted that music is a unified language through which peoples’ consciences can be addressed and different civilizations communicate.

“Cultural achievements are be accomplished through close cooperation among the various parties,” she said.

The concert “DASRUM… Stay Strong” will be performed a second time on November 11 at the Cultural Hall.