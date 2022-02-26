Thank you for the AsiaN 10th anniversary forum

By Sang-ki Lee,

AsianN founder and publisher

Former president of the Korea Journalists Association



SEOUL: AsiaN, the print and online expression of the Asian Journalists Association (AJA), held the ‘Next Leadership Toward Active ESG’ forum at the National Assembly Library in the Korean capital to commemorate the 10th anniversary of its foundation.

Former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon gave the keynote speech, focusing on climate crisis, carbon neutrality, and environmental, social governance (ESG), followed by presentations by Save the Children Chairman Oh Jun (former UN Ambassador).

Starting with ‘Korea Economy in Crisis, Shared Growth and ESG’, Chairman of the Shared Growth Committee Chung Un-chan, CEO Jae-Chun Choe (chair professor at Ewha Womans University) ‘Ecological Transformation and ESG’, Park Young-ok, a stock farmer ‘Korea’s Capital Market and Corporate Governance’ Directions for improvement’, Seoul National University’s Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences Professor Lee Sang-mook ‘Technology development for a world in which we live together’, Lee Seok-woo, CEO of Dunamu (Upbit operator) ‘ESG world created by blockchain’, Hyunjoon Yoo, Professor at Hongik University College of Architecture and Urbanism ‘Polarization of space’ and ‘Reconstruction of Offline Space for a Sustainable Society’.

The speeches were followed by presentations on topics by representatives of our society, questions and answers, and suggestions for the next government.

I would like to take this opportunity to once again express my sincere thanks to the eight speakers who dedicated some of their precious time, Representative Lee Sang-min who was with me as a co-host, Announcer Lee Jae-yong who took care of the smooth procedures of the event, the staff who worked hard on the documentation and filming, and all the guests who attended the event.

We believe that you will accompany us until the 11th anniversary of the publication with the above speakers on November 11.

When 10 years ago, AsiaN took its first step guided by the vision of delivering Asian news from an Asian perspective, there were many difficulties and numerous challenges.

Nevertheless, AsiaN succeeded in overcoming them, turning them into opportunities. Today, AsiaN is confident it will keep moving forward towards its 20th anniversary because of people who have supported and supported them.

I would like to end this article by adding a greeting from the forum. We ask for your continued interest and support for AsiaN in the future:

“It has been 10 years and 100 days since the publication on November 11, 2011 until today, February 22, 2022, and it has been an uneventful road. But we have come this far, and now we are standing proudly.

It is thanks to readers, advertisers, sponsors, and writers who contribute good articles.

Rather than boasting about what we have done well so far, we will find things to be proud of over the past 10 years, improve them, and come up with greater alternatives. If I find the right direction to go back and forth, I will sometimes walk and sometimes run.

I would like to express my deep gratitude to the viewers at home and abroad who watched the forum on YouTube. With today’s speakers, we plan to hold the 11th anniversary forum on November 11 with a more advanced format and content.

We will report today’s alternatives and opinions in detail, share them with members in Asian countries, and spread them.

In addition, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Iranian Attorney Shirin Ebadi, who was awarded the 2003 Nobel Peace Prize, to Leni Robredo, Vice President of the Philippines, and Renata Abreu, the leader of the Podemos Party in Brazil, who sent congratulatory messages to the forum.

I would like also to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to the local and foreign media who reported about the forum and highlighted its significance.

Let’s meet again at the 11th anniversary forum on November 11.”