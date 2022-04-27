3 Chinese, their driver killed in bomb attack in Pakistan’s coastal city Karachi

By Nasir Aijaz

The AsiaN Representative

ISLAMABAD: Four people, including three Chinese nationals, were killed while several others sustained injuries in a van explosion in the premises of the University of Karachi in the Southern Sindh province.

The explosion occurred at 1:52p.m in a van near the Confucius Institute — a Chinese language teaching centre at Karachi University. Following the blast, rescue and security agencies rushed to the location and cordoned off the areas, initiating rescue operations.

The deceased Chinese nationals have been identified as the director of the Confucius Institute Huang Guiping, Ding Mupeng, Chen Sai, and their Pakistani driver, Khalid.

Police sources said that there were seven to eight people in the van. The explosion occured when the vehicle carrying the Chinese nationals entered into the university.

Of the four people who sustained injuries, two have been identified as Chinese national Wang Yuqing and a security guard named Hamid.

The explosion was initially reported to have been caused by a gas cylinder. However, the police later said that the blast could have been a suicide attack. The victims were returning to the Confucius Institute from the Institute of Business Administration (IBA).

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) East District of Karachi Muqaddas Haider, while speaking to media said that it is the bomb disposal squad’s responsibility to determine the nature of the blast.

He, however, expressed concerns that the blast could have been a terrorist attack targeting Chinese nationals.

Meanwhile, Karachi Police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon said that according to the initial investigation, a burqa-clad woman may be involved in the suicide blast.

The police have obtained the CCTV footage of the blast and it is currently being analysed. It is being ascertained whether the burqa-clad woman seen in the footage was the suicide bomber or not.

Karachi police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon said the bomb disposal unit was determining the nature of the blast and would soon release the report.

The police official lamented that the people who were killed in the blast were teachers — three foreigners and one Pakistani. He added that it was too early to say who was behind the blast.

Sindh Chief Minister takes visits Chinese Consulate

Soon after the blast, Yed Murad Ali Shah, Chief Minister of the province, reached the Chinese Consulate and briefed the Consul General about the explosion at the University of Karachi.

“Some conspirative elements do not like the Pakistan-China partnership,” he said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister of Pakistan Mian Shahbaz Sharif strongly condemning the explosion.

“I am deeply grieved on the loss of precious lives including of our Chinese friends in the heinous attack in Karachi today. My heartfelt condolences go to the bereaved families. I strongly condemn this cowardly act of terrorism. The perpetrators will surely be brought to justice,” he tweeted.

PM Shehbaz also made a telephone call to Sindh CM and assured him of full cooperation in the blast-related investigations.

The recently ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan also condemned the blast and demanded a thorough investigation into the matter.

It is pertinent to mention that that bomb attack on Chinese nationals has occurred after the new government’s plans of expediting the work on various projects under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which had slowed down during three and half a year rule of Imran Khan.