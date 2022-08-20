Azerbaijan pays homage to pop artist whose songs are “magnificent and filled with love of the Motherland”



BAKU: Azerbaijan has paid rich homage to famous singer by unveiling his statue at the Baku Seaside National Park.

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva unveiled the 2-meter bronze statue by sculptor Omar Eldarov at the ceremony attended by dignitaries, family members, artists and fans.

According to his biography, Magomayev was born on 17 August 1942, in Baku, Azerbaijan. He shot to fame in the USSR in 1962, at the age of 19, after a stellar performance in the Kremlin Palace, Moscow.

In 1963 he became known in Europe after a successful performance at the Youth Festival in Helsinki, Finland.

At 30, Magomaev was one of the youngest recipients of the highest artistic title, People’s Artist of the USSR. He received numerous awards and decorations for his contribution to opera and popular music in the Soviet Union.

Magomaev died of a heart failure on 25 October 2008.

“The people of Azerbaijan are rightfully proud of Muslum Magomayev because he was both a great singer and a great composer,” Aliyev said at the ceremony.

“He was unmatched on the Soviet stage. In fact, the songs performed by Muslum Magomayev make us all emotional even today. All of us have our own memories of Muslum, including myself.”

Aliyev said that Muslum was very attached to his native country. “Although he spent most of his career in Moscow and on tour to other cities of the Soviet Union, he came to Baku several times a year, gave concerts and was always in touch with his friends. In particular, we had a number of meetings and very cordial relations both in Moscow and Baku,” he said, quoted by Aertac news agency.

“Each of us knew Muslum as a great performer, singer, composer, and most importantly, a wonderful person, a dignified person and a very reliable friend.”

Talking about Muslum today is both easy and difficult. Because he was such a great personality, both as an artist and as a person. One can talk about him for hours. At the same time, while pointing to all of his talents, those who knew him closely, those who loved him, first of all, remember him as a person, of course. I am sure that you feel the same way, he added.

“Even before he was 30 years old, he was awarded the title of People’s Artist of Azerbaijan, and at the age of 31, he was awarded the title of People’s Artist of the Soviet Union. This is a rare occurrence for a pop singer. In general, Muslum’s voice was a gift from God, his unique style of performance was a phenomenon. No-one has risen to his level back then or today.

“Muslum’s attachment to his native land is also reflected through his works. The songs he composed about Azerbaijan, the Land of Fire and the Caspian Sea are both magnificent and filled with love of the Motherland. Those songs live on and will live forever.”