GCS International delivers GCS Peace Plaque to Azraq Humanitarian Taekwondo Center in Jordan

By Seok-Jae Kang,

Asia Journalists Association Vice President

AMMAN: Dr. Chungwon Choue, president of GCS International and World Taekwondo, delivered a GCS peace plaque to a local coach of the Humanitarian Taekwondo Center at the Azraq refugee camp in Amman, Jordan on October 25, 2022.

The GCS Peace Plaque, which will be installed at the Azraq Humanitarian Taekwondo Center, reads: “Dr. Young Seek Choue was an educator, philanthropist and initiator of world peace. He was the founder of the Kyung Hee University System in Korea, co-founder of the International Association of University Presidents (IAUP), and the founder of Goodwill, Cooperation Service (GCS).

In 1981, he initiated the United Nations to promulgate the U.N. International Day of Peace, which is observed on September 21, and the 1986 Year of Peace. By inaugurating this GCS Peace Plaque at the Azraq Humanitarian Center in Amman, Jordan, we commemorate and share Dr. Choue’s vision, activities, philosophy, and enduring dedication to world peace. We shall always remember Dr. Choue for what he has taught us and for his untiring life-long dedication to world peace.”

Dr. Young Seek Choue is the late father of GCS International and World Taekwondo President Dr. Choue.

The GCS Peace Plaque delivery ceremony took place shortly after Korean-brand Choco Pie snack cakes were handed over to students of the Azraq Humanitarian Taekwondo Center by Dr. Choue and Mr. Dae-geun Kang, president of THF (Taekwondo Humanitarian Foundation) Asia. Mr. Kang also serves as a board member of GCS International.

Among attendees at the plaque and snack cake delivery ceremony were H.H. Sheikha Jameela Al Qasimi of UAE; WT Secretary General Jeong-Kang Seo; Mr. Magableh Maher of Australia, a WT Council member and president of GCS Australia; Mr. Farah Fouad Al Assad, the THF MENA coordinator; Mr. Seong-jae Kim, assistant communications officer of UNHCR; and Ms. Dana Touran, former Youth Olympic Games silver medalist.

“World Taekwondo has a global membership of 212+1 and +1 means all the refugees worldwide as a country,” Dr. Choue said during the ceremony. “Under the GCS and WT slogan ‘Peace is More Precious than Triumph,’ WT and GCS will strive to further promote world peace. We will care for the underprivileged, thus helping empower the powerless.”

THF Asia President Mr. Kang said, “I wish to see some of our Azraq refugee students here grow up to be good global citizens and champions at international taekwondo events.” “THF Asia will further expand its support for refugees in Asia starting next year, if possible together with GCS International and World Taekwondo.”

GCS International President Dr. Choue delivered a GCS peace plaque to Dr. Pornchai Mongkhonvanit, president of GCS Thailand and Siam University, during the 2022 GCS International Convention at the university on October 14, 2022.