Busan: The Optimum Host for World EXPO 2030

Poster of World Expo 2030 Busan

BUSAN: Co-hosted by The Kookje Daily News and Asia Journalist Association, the World EXPO 2030 Busan Forum will be held in Busan on November 8 2022 under the theme of “Asian Great Transformation.” The Forum was organized to check the preparations for the bid and promote Busan Metropolitan City through media in Asian countries.

Foreign journalists visiting Korea for the forum are Egypt, Indonesia, Cambodia, Vietnam, Pakistan, Iran, and Kyrgyzstan, all of whom are nationals of Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) member countries. They will explore the northern port area, where the World EXPO 2030 Busan is scheduled to be held, and visit Korean global companies and government agencies.

Busan, metropolitan city with the greatest port, bid for World Expo 2030

In June 2021, the Republic of Korea submitted a letter of candidature to the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) for the hosting of the World Expo 2030 in Busan. Busan is well known as a Korea’s second-largest city and greatest port city. According to Busan City, the whole city is eager to host World EXPO 2030 on the basis of “3Ws”: well-developed; well-placed; and well-experienced.

Well-developed

Busan has played a crucial role in Korea’s path from being a recipient of economic assistance into a donor country within half a century. At the same time, Busan is playing a leading role in the transformation process amidst the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

On July 23, 2019, Busan was designated as a regulation-free zone for Blockchain technologies to test innovative technologies and foster related businesses. A center for Korea’s future industries, Busan Eco Delta Smart City, is becoming a logistics hub of Northeast Asia.

This thriving city now serves as a center for marine science and R＆D, and a home to relevant institutions, such as the Korea Maritime Institute (KMI) and the Korea Institute of Ocean Science and Technology (KIOST).

Well-placed

Busan is a transportation & logistics hub, and a connecting passageway from the Eurasian continent to the Asia-Pacific. It offers easy access to well-equipped infrastructure such as airports, high-speed railways and top edged ports.

As a hub of the Asia-Pacific, more than 40 million tourists visiting from many countries around the globe visit to Busan. Whilst a thriving metropolis, it also offers a captivating natural environment emanating from the harmony among the sea – including the seven beaches in Busan – rivers and mountains. This lively city is at the forefront of promoting K-Culture through the holding of various cultural events, including the annual Busan International Film Festival, Busan One Asia Festival, and G-STAR.

Well-experienced

The municipality has an extensive experience of holding large-scale international events such as the Asian Games in 2002 and the APEC Summit in 2005. Meaningful events it has hosted include: the 2011 Busan World Development Institute General Assembly; 2014 ITU Plenipotentiary Conference; 2014 & 2019 ASEAN-ROK Commemorative Summit; the 2015 IDB Annual Meeting; and the International Federation of Freight Forwarders Associations (FIATA) World Congress in 2022.

Busan, the 5th and 13th largest MICE city in Asia and the world respectively with outstanding talent pool and exhibition infrastructure (such as BEXCO), has outstanding expertise in hosting international exhibitions.

This global megacity has full capacity and heartfelt aspiration to host the World EXPO 2030 and is indeed a powerful potential for the realization of the ideals of the Bureau International des Expositions.

Transforming Our World, Navigating Toward a Better Future

While the development of technology and the economy has been pursued as the way for better and happier lives, humankind is also facing unprecedented global challenges of climate crisis, the pandemic and digital divide. Dramatic and fundamental change, therefore, is called for to address them. To achieve this goal, Busan aims to host the World EXPO 2030 with the main theme of “Transforming Our World, Navigating Toward a Better Future”.

Under the main theme, sub-themes have been selected to address the three following global challenges: 1) climate change; 2) downsides of the digital transformation; and 3) inequality among and within nations. Each sub-theme correlates with the three pillars of the UN SDGs – people, planet, and prosperity.

Korea, one team to host World Expo 2030

Along with the people of Busan, Koreans share a very strong aspiration to host the World EXPO 2030 in Busan. The central and local government, executive and legislative branches, private and public sectors alike, will engage in wholehearted efforts as one team in order to achieve it.

In fact, the Bid Committee for World EXPO 2030 Busan was launched in July 2021 to conduct promotional activities for the bid. Also, the Government Support Committee, chaired by the Prime Minister, was launched in November 2021 to provide central government-wide support. At the same time, world leading businesses is participating to host World EXPO 2030 in Busan. Representatives from Korea’s top ten businesses including Samsung, Hyundai, and SK are member of the Bid Committee

The strong support of Busan citizens is also indispensable. Busan citizens – over 90% of the whole demographic – are showing support for the World EXPO 2030, as it was demonstrated in a recent survey. Moreover, economic organizations, the media, civic groups and public institutions are members of the Bid Committee. This is a testament to the high level of public support and aspiration to host the World EXPO 2030 Busan.

The One and Only, World EXPO 2030 Busan, Korea

The World EXPO 2030 Busan will provide an opportunity for all participants to recognize global challenges and give thought to the environment and new ways of life for humankind.

The audience will become compelling witnesses to a new future as a transformation unfolds around the world before their eyes in real-time utilizing new technologies, such as AI, IoT and 6G.

The World Expo 2030 Busan will be a truly global festival, open to all. The journey we embark on will take us beyond the current crisis to usher in a new future for humanity and the entire globe.

Busan, which is at the center of Korean transformation, will set a new course toward a better tomorrow for the Earth and for humanity.