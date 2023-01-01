Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan roadmap for 37 investment projects, trade contracts signed

ASTANA: Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan have agreed on a roadmap for the implementation of investment agreements and trade contracts signed during the visit of the Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Uzbekistan on December 2122.

The agreements were signed by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan Serik Jumangarin and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan Jamshid Khodjaev, UzDaily reported.

The document includes 37 events for investment and trade cooperation in the fields of energy, transport, electrical and chemical industries, infrastructure construction, mechanical engineering, pharmaceuticals, and agriculture.

The roadmap provides specific steps for the implementation of projects that includes the production of phosphate and complex mineral fertilizers in Navoi and Tashkent regions (Kazphosphate LLP and Uzkimyosanoat JSC) and a long-term (at least 10 years) supply of fuel needs of three new coal-fired thermal power plants with a total capacity of up to 2 GW, being built in Samarkand, Tashkent and Ferghana regions, with coal from the Shubarkul deposit.

It also includes the construction of housing, social and commercial infrastructure in Tashkent in partnership with BI Group; the production of Chevrolet Onix cars in Kazakhstan with the participation of Allur Group of Companies JSC; the production of household appliances “Artel” in Karaganda region; the organization of production of ceramic tiles in Shymkent; and deliveries of early potatoes, meat, meat and fruits and vegetables..