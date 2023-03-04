No restrictions for Kazakhstanis to enter Schengen

By Kuban Abdymen

ASTANA: The Delegation of the European Union in Kazakhstan stated that the former procedure for issuing Schengen visas remains for the citizens of the country.

The Delegation in Kazakhstan makes a decision on issuing visas within 15 days. This period can be extended up to 45 days in exceptional cases or if additional documents are required, the EU delegation said.

The delegation clarified that the preliminary consultations introduced for Kazakhstan are a standard procedure that takes place within the standard 15 days of consideration.

“The introduction of preliminary consultations for Kazakhstan under the Schengen Information System has nothing to do with the excellent relations between the EU and Kazakhstan,” the delegation said.

“There are no substantial changes in the procedure of application for Schengen visas for citizens of Kazakhstan after March 1, 2023, and Kazakhstan has not been put on a ‘black list’ by the European Union,” the statement of the Delegation to Kazakhstan reads.

On February 24, Kazakhstani media reported that the country was included in the “List of mandatory consultations, unofficially referred to as the “Schengen black list””, the criteria of which “are not officially voiced.”

The list allegedly includes states with an unstable socio-political situation that pose a migration threat to the EU. The introduction of consultations from March 1, 2023 was associated with this measure. The publications also claimed that Belarus was included in this list.

There was no official confirmation from the European Union about the existence of the list.

According to Schengen via regulations, citizens of Kazakhstan applying for a Schengen visa must meet several requirements.

Kazakhstanis must fill in the application form, submit their passport, two photographs, a civil status certificate, proof of having secured accommodation in the EU, a flight itinerary, proof of travel health insurance, proof of having paid the visa fee, and proof of sufficient financial means, among others.