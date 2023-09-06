‘Rise Up Again, Korea’ by Artistic Director Lim Chung-Wha

By Lee Sang-ki

Former President of Asia Journalist Association, Publisher of The AsiaN



SEOUL: The most important holiday of the year in Korea is Chuseok. Chuseok is also called Hangawi, and falls on August 15 in the lunar calendar.

This season is the most prosperous time of the year, with grains such as rice and fruits such as apples, pears, persimmons, and chestnuts ripening well. This year, Chuseok falls on September 29.

In Korea, there are also many important anniversaries in October. That is, October 1st is Armed Forces Day and October 3rd is National Foundation Day. Accordingly, the Korean government designated the six days from September 28 to October 3 as legal holidays. The holiday lasts for six days.

An important concert is held right at the end of the Chuseok holiday. The Second Korean Music Festival will be held at the National Theater Haeoreum at 5 p.m. on October 1.

This music festival will be held as the artistic director of Baekseok University Professor Lim Chung-Wha, conductor Kim Bong-mi, music director Jang Dong-in, soprano Kim Young-mi, mezzo-soprano Shin Hyun-seon, tenor Kim Joong-il, Tenor Nurkanat Tapiyev, baritone Park Kyung-jun, and baritone Kim Jong-pyo will take the stage.

The Second Korean Music Festival, with Solideo Elder Choir, Bae Jae-Appenzeller Choir, Children’s Song Group Small Peace, Incheon Concert Chamber, and Baeha Philharmonic Orchestra, is hosted by the President Syngman Rhee Memorial Foundation and organized by K-Classical Gagok.

Professor Lim Chung-Wha, the artistic director of this stage, first coined the term ‘K-Classic’ and is leading the globalization of Korean songs.

In particular, on December 12, 2013, she passionately sang ‘Dumulmeori Arirang’ and ‘Nostalgic Mt. Geumgangsan’ at the Vienna Music Fairline in Austria, receiving great attention from the media.

The organizers said that this performance, which will be held at the end of the Chuseok holiday, will be a stage of encouragement to ‘stand together again’ in Korean society, which is suffering from an economic recession and severe division of public opinion.