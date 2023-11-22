Hatred and violence in media to be highlighted at Jeddah forum

JEDDAH: Bias and misrepresentation in international media will be highlighted at special forum to be held on November 16 in the Red Sea city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The International Forum on the Propaganda of Hatred and Violence in Media, co-organized by the Assistant Secretariat for Corporate Communication in the Muslim World League and the Union of OIC News Agencies (UNA), will review several issues, but will focus on the Palestinian cause as a model for bias and misrepresentation.

The aim is to identify the shortcomings in media coverage and reporting on international issues, particularly those of a religious nature, and to highlight the negative impact of incitement and bias in media discourse on human societies, UNA said.

“The forum seeks to formulate a joint international alliance against the dangers of misrepresentation, bias, and the spread of hatred in media discourse.”

According to the organizers, the event is considered the most prominent media solidarity initiative addressing urgent international contexts.

“This distinction is evident in the joint participation of the media arms of two international Islamic organizations, one focusing on Islamic peoples, especially their scholars, intellectuals, and youth, and the other on Islamic countries within their political framework,” they said.