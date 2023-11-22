Korean Society of Dowsers holds board meeting & workshop on Jeju Island

By Seok-jae Kang

Vice President, Asia Journalists Association

JEJU ISLAND: The newly established Korean Society of Dowsers (KSD) organized its 2023 board meeting and workshop on Jeju Island on November 14-16, 2023.

The KSD board meeting was held in the afternoon on November 14 at the KSD’s Jeju headquarters in a hybrid format, drawing a total of 20 persons, including 6 honorary KSD members from abroad, such as Australia, India, Nepal, Bhutan, and the United States.

Among the attendees of the board meeting in person were Mr. Park Dae-chul, president of the KSD, a professional dowser of about 30 dowsing experience and a lecturer on quantum and energy at Sehan University in Korea; Dr. Seok-jae Kang, a vice president for the international affairs of the KSD and secretary general of GCS International; Mrs. Kim Kyoung-hwa, a vice president of the KSD; and Mrs. Ahn Yeon-ju, a board member of the KDS. Also on hand were KSD board members Mr. Kim Gi-ho, Mr. Son Oi-gueen, Mr. Ahn Joong-hoo, Mrs. Lee Seo-jeong and Mrs. Jung Jung-ja. Mrs. Lee Min-a attended the board meeting as an honorary board member.

Attending the board meeting online, as either an observer or honorary KSD member, were Chinese American Lixin Chen, better known as the Mystic Voice; Mr. Yonten Tharchen, secretary general of the Bhutan Taekwondo Federation and vice president of GCS Bhutan; Mrs. Linda Pace of Australia, an international referee of World Taekwondo and a GCS Australia member; master Pradipta Kumar Roy and master Ruma Roy Chowdhury of India, the couple serves as president and secretary general of GCS West Bengal; and Ms. Manshi Chand of Nepal, a GCS International member and a Seoul National University student.

Three others also participated in the board meeting online from Seoul – Japanese Hasegawa Kisei, a KSD board member, representative of the Holistic Homeopathy Lab and member of the Japanese Homeopathic Medical Association (JPHMA); Mr. Cho Sung-ki, a vice president of the KSD and a pharmacist; and Mrs. Yoo Sang-sook, a KSD board member and representative of the I Am Teachings Korea. Monk Ming Shan of Korea attended the board meeting online from Jeju, who serves as president of the Journey of Harmony Korea and an honorary advisor of the KSD.

The KSD was officially established at its inaugural general meeting on July 20, 2023 in Seoul, Korea, in which the founding board members unanimously approved its charter. The KSD is dedicated to teaching the art of dowsing to the world, thereby helping enhance the consciousness level of mankind and improving their health.

There are about 10 major national dowsers associations worldwide, including the 90-year-old British Society of Dowsers and the American Society of Dowsers, which was founded in 1961.

The three-day KSD workshop featured a board meeting, an outdoor dowsing at forest, an outdoor meditation, special lectures on health dowsing related to homeopathy and composition, and time of healing and friendship.

The KSD board meeting, which was presided over by KSD vice president Dr. Kang, who also serves as vice president and secretary general of the Asian Journalists Association (AJA), kicked off by a short opening remark by KSD President Park.

The opening remarks followed by introducing online participants from abroad. During the introduction session, Chinese American Lixin Chen offered a short prayer in Arabic for those suffering from wars and global conflicts worldwide. Lixin serves as president of the Journey of Harmony. GCS International and Journey of Harmony has a working relationship.

Lixin organized a spiritual concert, an evening of Mystic Chants in 6 languages -Hebrew, Arabic, Persian, Sanskrit, Chinese and English – joined by classical musicians and martial artists on November 4, which was live streamed worldwide.

Each foreign participant made short remarks, thanking the KSD’s invitation to the board meeting and hoping to join in person in the near future. Indian attendees proposed a joint seminar on dowsing and astronomy in Kolkata, India in early 2024 as part of its 2024 Indo-Korean Taekwondo Festival.

KSD board members then discussed agenda items including the KSD logo design, and shared major 2023 activities and 2024 plans.

After the board meeting, the participants joined an outdoor barbeque dinner and workshop, in which KSD board director Yoo Sang-sook made a special lecture online on “I Am Presence Meditation.” Monk Ming Shan joined the afternoon workshop.

Because of time limit, another special lecture on “Homeopathy and Health Dowsing” by Japanese Hasegawa Kisei was put off to until later time.

On November 15, workshop participants had an outdoor dowsing in the southwestern parts of Jeju in the morning and an earthing experience on a nearby beach in the afternoon. Earthing or grounding is walking barefoot on grass, sand, red clay road or rock.

After dinner, there was a recreation time of the Korean traditional ‘Yutnori’ game, that uses four wooden sticks called ‘yut’ in Korean.

On the final day of the three-day workshop on November 16, the KSD members visited the Beophwasa Temple in Seogwipo City and had a meeting with Beophwasa head monk Dosung and Monk Ming Shan.

The Beophwasa Temple, which dates back to the Goryeo period, about 1,200 years ago, is known as the fist temple on Jeju Island.

“I am pleased to meet with members of the KSD. Buddhism and quantum physics have much in common and are closed related,” said head monk Dosung.

During the meeting, Chinese American Lixin joined the gathering online, proposing a joint event, involving seminars and a spiritual concert, among the KSD, the Journey of Harmony and the Beophwasa Temple in 2025. The KSD plans to organize a global dowser gathering on Jeju Island in 2025, inviting global dowers online and offline. The head monk strongly supported the 2025 plan by offering to use the temple as a seminar and spiritual concert venue.

Afterwards, KSD members moved to the KSD’s Jeju branch office in Jocheon-eup in Jeju for a wrap-up meeting.

The KSD members had a short wrap-up session to conclude the three-day workshop of the KSD.

American David R. Hawkins, a world-renowned author, psychiatrist, clinician, spiritual teacher, and researcher of consciousness, helped the mankind better understand human emotions, consciousness and dowsing to a certain extent through his book The Map of Consciousness.

Using a unique muscle-testing method, Dr. Hawkins conducted more than 250,000 calibrations during 20 years of research to define a range of values, attitudes, and emotions that correspond to levels of consciousness. This range of values – along with a logarithmic scale of 1 to 1,000 – became the Map of Consciousness. With the Map, Dr. Hawkins laid out the entire spectrum of consciousness, from the lower levels of shame, guilt, apathy, fear, anger, and pride; to courage, acceptance, and reason; all the way up to the more expanded levels of love, ecstasy, peace, and enlightenment. These “higher” energy fields are a carrier wave of immense life energy.