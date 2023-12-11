Kyrgyzstan invites China’s Sinomach to set up electric vehicle assembly plant

By Kuban Andymen

BISHKEK: Kyrgyzstan’s Minister of Economy and Commerce Daniyar Amangeldiev said that China might consider the possibility of establishing assembly production and dealership networks in the Central Asian state.

During talks in Beijing with the Chairman of the Board of China Hi-tech New Energy Auto Company Limited, a subsidiary of the Sinomach Corporation, Amangeldiev discussed potential collaboration, Akchabar reports.

Amangeldiev informed the Chinese side that Kyrgyzstan imported 6,861 cars from China this year, which constitutes a solid foundation for China to look into the possibility of establishing assembly production and dealership networks in Kyrgyzstan.

The minister highlighted that Kyrgyzstan has a special tax policy, exempting the company from taxes for five years. Additionally, there are opportunities for duty-free import of electric vehicle parts, among other incentives.

Chinese officials expressed interest in establishing an assembly line in Kyrgyzstan and discussing the details of cooperation.

China Hi-tech New Energy Auto Company Limited primarily engages in the production of electric vehicles, research and development, sales, as well as the overall planning and design of electric vehicle plants. The company’s headquarters is located in the capital Beijing.

The activities of China Hi-tech New Energy Auto Company Limited cover a range of products, including passenger cars, buses, trucks, vans, pickups, special-purpose vehicles, construction equipment, engines, and other series of products with an annual production capacity in the hundreds of thousands.