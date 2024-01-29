Kyrgyzstan’s Days of Culture held in Qatar

DOHA: Kyrgyzstan’s tapestry of culture, traditions, local customs, and artistic movements that define the country’s rich heritage were shared with enthusiastic crowds in Qatar.

The Days of Culture of Kyrgyzstan were held in the capital city Doha and in Lusail where people have thronged to watch the football matches of the Asian Cup.

The first part of the creative program was shown in the national pavilion of Kyrgyzstan. The second that featured a concert and performances by musicians and singers in traditional costume playing Kyrgyz instruments on the big stage of the “Hello Asia” festival.

The events highlighted the diverse traditions and customs of Kyrgyzstan and provide numerous intercultural and learning benefits for the guests who attended master classes on making national leather crafts.

The Kyrgyz pavilion at the International Zone showcased major tourist attractions and the country’s most prominent sustainability and climate change initiatives.

The pavilion also provided visitors with the opportunity to learn about the country’s approach to benefit from innovation and knowledge and to enhance sustainability as a drive for development and to develop agriculture, tourism and energy.

Visitors could explore sections highlighting the landmarks that reflect the history, traditions and cultural heritage of the Kyrgyz people.

Minister of Culture of Kyrgyzstan Altynbek Maksutov represented his country at the events attended by Qatari officials and heads of diplomatic missions accredited to Qatar.

Qatar is hosting the Asian Cup for Asia’s top 32 teams and Kyrgyzstan has qualified for the second consecutive time to the Asian Cup competition.