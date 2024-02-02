United States, Pakistan sign agreement to protect Pakistan’s cultural heritage

By Nasir Aijaz

The AsiaN Representative

ISLAMABAD: U.S. Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome and Pakistan Secretary of National Heritage and Culture Ms. Humaira Ahmed signed an agreement on cultural property protection in Islamabad on January 30, 2024.

The agreement establishes import restrictions on certain types of archaeological and ethnological materials originating from Pakistan and entering the United States. The agreement facilitates the return of these cultural objects to the people of Pakistan.

This agreement commits both parties to work together to counter looting and trafficking of objects, promote a clean market for Pakistani art and antiquities in the United States, and increase opportunities for U.S. museums and the American public to learn about and experience Pakistan’s history and culture.

“This agreement protects unique and historically significant artifacts for future generations. It also demonstrates U.S. support for the principles of tolerance and respect for diversity – principles by which the people of this region have lived for centuries,” said Ambassador Blome.

“The agreement underscores the United States’ global commitment to cultural heritage protection and preservation. The United States has been unwavering in its commitment to protect and preserve cultural heritage around the world and to restrict trafficking in cultural property, which may be used to fund terrorist and criminal networks,” an official statement said.

To date, the United States has returned over 175 cultural objects to Pakistan, and this agreement simplifies the process.

Since 2001, the United States government has supported 35 cultural heritage preservation projects across Pakistan with more than $8.4 million USD.

U.S.-funded preservation projects include the conservation of Gandhara archaeological treasures and Mughal architectural heritage, documentation of historic manuscripts, the digitization of museums, and the restoration of historically significant Sufi shrines and Hindu monuments, among other projects.

This new bilateral cultural agreement highlights the diversity of the Pakistani people and sets the stage for further bilateral cooperation, the US Mission statement concludes.