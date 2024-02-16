Indonesians should wait for final vote-counting results: President

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo has urged Indonesians to wait for the final results of the voting counting of the 2024 Presidential Election currently handled by the General Elections Commission (KPU).

Jokowi’s remarks were conveyed in response to quick count results from several survey agencies published on Wednesday (February 14) afternoon indicating that presidential-vice presidential candidate pair Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka are leading over other candidates.

“Quick count is a scientific method. However, we should wait for the official results from the KPU. Be patient,” the president said after opening the Indonesia International Motor Show (IIMS), Indonesia’s news agency ANTARA reports.

Jokowi urged residents to report immediately to the authorities if they found evidence of electoral fraud with the General Elections Supervisory Agency (Bawaslu) and the Constitutional Court, which are the agencies authorized to rule on election violations and complaints.

More than 204 million Indonesian voters cast their ballots on February 14 to elect the president and vice president, members of the Indonesian House of Representatives (DPR RI), Regional Representatives Council (DPD), and regional legislatures (DPRD) at the provincial, city, and district levels.

The three candidate pairs vying for the national leadership in the election are Anies Baswedan and Muhaimin Iskandar, Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka, and Ganjar Pranowo and Mahfud MD.

According to KPU, the nationwide vote counting for the 2024 election is scheduled to take place from February 15 to March 20, 2024.