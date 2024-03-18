Kyrgyzstan’s yurt-shaped stadium to combine tradition with sophistication

BISHKEK: The construction of a yurt-shaped football stadium that mixes Kyrgyzstan’s history, culture and warm hospitality with the ultra-modern, will begin in Bishkek soon.

The yurt, a circular sturdy tent erected on wooden poles and covered and insulated with skins or felt or handwoven textiles in bright colors, has been the primary style of home in Central Asia, particularly Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia, for thousands of years.

Head of the presidential administration Kanybek Tumanbaev has, published a preliminary design of the future football stadium, Kabar news agency reports.

Tumanbaev said that President Sadyr Zhaparov ordered the construction of a stadium with a seating capacity of 45,000.

The preliminary design was developed jointly with a well-known foreign company, he said.

“The architectural project is adapted to our national values and it is shaped like a yurt,” Tumanbaev noted.

“In accordance with modern requirements, all conditions at the stadium were thought out. There will be shops, recreation areas and parking spaces. We will begin construction work in the coming days. The project was taken under control by the Chairman of the State Committee for National Security, President of the Kyrgyz Football Union Kamchybek Tashiev.”