A University that touches the hearts: Empowering women through professional education

By Nasir Aijaz

INCHEON: A sweet fragrance from the fresh verdure prevailed all around. With some multi-story tall buildings on either sides, a vast area in front of them was well-planted with flowers of different kinds and colors, saplings and trees, separated in blocks by pavements, and some statues erected at the sides of lawns.

The lush and green mountain behind the buildings, clearly visible, had enhanced the beauty of these edifices.

This was the Kyung-In Women’s University (KIWU), we, the members of Asia Journalists Association (AJA) from various Asian countries, were visiting on April 30, 2024, the last leg of our trip of events in Incheon, the metropolitan city of South Korea.

While moving from the entrance to the main building of the campus, we saw some young girls busy taking photos of the flowers and statues.

The AJA delegation, headed by its current President Mr. Ashraf Aboul Yazid and Founder President Mr. Lee Sang-ki, was warmly received by the officials of the university and taken to the meeting hall where the journalists were introduced to Mr. Yook Dong In, the President of the university, Kyungok Park, Director, Office of International Affairs, and Professor, Department of Airline Services, and other Directors including Yong Hee Park, Oh Ju Young and Yoon Kweon Soo.

During the formal welcome ceremony, the journalists were briefed in detail with the help of a documentary about the prestigious institution dedicated to providing women with the tools and resources they need to succeed in today’s competitive world. Founded in 1955 by Chang Ki Paik, the university has a long history of empowering women through education and helping them achieve their goals.

“Currently, 4000 students are enrolled in different departments at the university,” the AJA delegation was told.

At Kyung-In Women’s University, students are encouraged to pursue their passions and interests, whether it be in the fields of business, humanities, social sciences, or natural sciences. The university offers a wide range of undergraduate and graduate programs, as well as professional development courses and workshops to help students enhance their skills and knowledge.

One of the key strengths of Kyung-In Women’s University is its commitment to providing a supportive and inclusive learning environment for all students. The university’s faculty and staff are dedicated to helping students succeed academically and personally, and they work closely with students to ensure they have the resources they need to excel in their studies.

Incheon-University-Sindh Courier-3In addition to its academic programs, Kyung-In Women’s University also offers a variety of extracurricular activities and opportunities for students to get involved in the community. From sports teams and cultural clubs to volunteer programs and internships, the university provides students with a well-rounded education that prepares them for success in all aspects of their lives.

“Kyung-In Women’s University is a place where women can come to learn, grow, and thrive. By providing a supportive and empowering environment, the university helps women develop the skills and confidence they need to achieve their goals and make a positive impact on the world around them,” the journalists were told.

Following the welcome ceremony, Ms. Kyungok Park, Director, Office of International Affairs, led the delegation to various departments of the university, and witness what the ongoing classes, physical activities etc.

The KIWU has a number of departments that are imparting professional training to the girls. These departments include the Nursing & Welfare, Health Information & Administration, Human & Environment, Social Welfare, Animal Health Care, Tourism, Airline & Hotel, Hotel Culinary & Bakery Arts, Foreign Languages, Food Nutrition, Airline Services, Hotel & Tourism Management, Design Beauty, Advertising Design, Fashion Design, Beauty Skincare, Belle Hair Beauty, Child Education, Early Childhood Education, Early Childhood Care & Arts Education, Childhood Education & Care, Knowledge & Management, Business Administration, International Trade and Commerce, Financial Business, Tax Accounting, IT Broadcasting, Software Convergence, Video Broadcasting etc. However, we could visit half a dozen departments due to limited time.

While walking around various departments, the AJA delegates were attracted by various indoor physical activities going on including swimming, martial art, and various other sports. “The physical activities are must for the students to energize them. Each and every student has to take part in such activities,” Ms. Kyungok Park, Director, Office of International Affairs, told.

Incheon-University-Sindh Courier-1The visiting journalists had also a very interesting interaction with the foreign students during an ongoing class on airline services. “The KIWU also collaborates with several other countries under the exchange programs,” Ms. Kyungok Park told adding that the university is collaborating with a number of institutions of USA, Australia, Japan, Hungary, China, Cambodia, Mongolia, Philippines, Canada, United Kingdom, New Zealand, Russia, Malaysia, United Arab Emirates, Dubai and Vietnam under the international exchange programs.

“University teaches professional knowledge, theories and practices as well as nurtures talents in various fields of society conducting the Bachelor’s and Associate’s Courses. Besides, Korean language course, sessions on Korean Culture, and life style are also held,” she said.

An impressive building, which drew attention of the AJA delegates, was the Church, adjacent to the administration block. During the visit to the Church, we learnt that the Women’s University was established based on the soul of Christianity such as Justice, Love, Truth, and Creation as well as the basic principles of the Korean education system so that it can research professional knowledge, theory, and actual tasks in diverse aspects of Korean society for the ideal formation of humanity and fostering the professionals required for the development of national industries.

Based on the Christian spirit of Justice, Love, Truth, and Creation, KIWU has been fostering female talents essential for our society with the founding ideas of Revering God and Loving Humanity. To nurture female talents with truthful personalities and the best capabilities, KIWU is adding innovation on top of innovation,” Ms. Kyungok Park said.

Before leaving the unique campus, we learnt the secret behind the fragrant atmosphere. “You have seen the Flower Gallery filled with fragrance – We plant various flowers and trees on the campus according to the season.”

“Similarly, the Sculpture Gallery stimulates the imagination, and for that we have created the atmosphere to embrace art with wonderful sculptures all over the campus,” she concluded.