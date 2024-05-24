Conference to focus on teaching Russian language and literature in a multicultural environment

KAZAN, TATARSTAN: The Sixth International Scientific and Practical Conference on “Methodological Innovations in the Practice of Teaching Russian Language and Literature in a Multicultural Environment”, will be inaugurated on May 31 at the Scientific library of Kazan State Medical University.

The conference is dedicated to the anniversaries of Alexander Sergeyevich Pushkin, Nikolai Vasilyevich Gogol, I.A. Krylova, Anna Akhmatova.

The announced goal of the international three-Day conference is attracting the attention of domestic and foreign specialists and educational institutions to solving current problems of Russian literature and teaching Russian as a foreign language.

Another goal is the discussion of the latest methods and technologies in teaching the Russian language; and exchanging new scientific and methodological ideas in the field of Russian studies.

The main orientations of the conference will be having an Integration approach and interdisciplinary interaction in the study of folk culture, discussing Russian language at a non-linguistic university, RCT games, and innovative methods and technologies in teaching the Russian language.

Other orientations include current approaches in the methodology of teaching the Russian language, methods of teaching Russian as a foreign language for various language groups in modern geopolitical conditions, museum and theater pedagogy, literary local history and book culture of the region, translation and translation studies, and Russian language: history and modernity. The working languages of the conference will be Russian and English

The opening of the conference will be with welcoming speeches from the Vice-Rector of the Federal State Budgetary Educational Institution of Higher Education Kazan State Medical University of the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation, Doctor of Medical Sciences, Professor Diana Ildarovna Abdulganieva, the manager, Department of Russian and Tatar languages Lilia Ildusovna Fidaeva, Ashraf Aboul-Yazid Dali, writer, president of the Asia Journalist Association (AJA), Egypt, and Eden Soriano Trinidad , writer, director of the Lucio Abrigo Training Center (Philippines).

A performance by the Kazan Poetry Theater “Dialogue” will be played.

The plenary session starts with papers by Ashraf Aboul-Yazid Dali (The Silk Road Literature, Editor-in-Chief) “English as a Bridging Language between World Literary Works”. Raikhlina E.L. (State Institution “Tula Museum Association”, Tula, Russia) on the history of Pushkin cinema, Eva Patropoulou-Lianou on Master class on storytelling in the context of studying Russian methodology (President of the Mil Mentes Por Mexico Association, Athens, Greece). Voronin A.G. “The Inspector General” in Kazan, or what unites the anniversaries of Alexander Sergeyevich Pushkin, Nikolai Vasilyevich Gogol and M.S. Shchepkina (deputy editor-in-chief of the literary magazine “Argamak. Tatarstan”, chairman of the Kazan representative office of the Union of Russian Writers, Kazan, Russia). vadnaya O.G. Organization of festivals of Russian culture within the framework of musical and poetic event projects (poetess, member of the Union of Writers of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Tatarstan, Kazan, Russia)

Three sessions will have academic papers. Section 1: Methods of teaching Russian as a foreign language” will be presented in Kazan State Medical University, Department of Russian and Tatar languages, room, Co-chairs: Fedotova S.I., and Ibragimova L.G.

The speakers are Abu Griekanah Alia Salim Eslaim Greetings in the Russian language (the problem of learning by native speakers of Arabic) (KFU, Kazan, Russia-Jordan), Vesmanova E.V. Methods of semantization of foreign language vocabulary in classes in Russian as a foreign language (MGAHI named after V.I. Surikov, Moscow, Russia), Ibragimova L.G. Studying the Russian language in a Turkmen group: from work experience at the preparatory faculty (Federal State Budgetary Educational Institution of Higher Education Kazan State Medical University of the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation, Kazan, Russia), Kalinina G.S. Study and analysis of methods of teaching Russian as a foreign language in an Arab audience (NCI KFU, Naberezhnye Chelny, Russia), Kuprichenko P.F. Studying the history of Russia in classes on Russian as a foreign language with foreign students of the Republic of Kazakhstan (Federal State Budgetary Educational Institution of Higher Education Kazan State Medical University of the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation, Kazan, Russia), Fedotova S.I. Education as a modern technology for teaching RFL (Federal State Budgetary Educational Institution of Higher Education Kazan State Medical University of the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation, Kazan, Russia), Halimaimaiti Nuerksiati Main types of phonetic errors of Chinese students (KFU, Kazan, Russia-China), Shakhova E.M. Russian language as an instrument of educational and patriotic work among foreign students (FGAU HE “KFU named after V.I. Vernadsky”, Simferopol, Russia) , and Yusupova L.G. Historical commentary during RFL classes (Federal State Budgetary Educational Institution of Higher Education Kazan State Medical University of the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation, Kazan, Russia)

Section 2: Dialogue of cultures. Translation and translation studies, Co-chairs: Fidaeva L.I., Amirova R.M. will have the papers of Abdullaeva R.M. Phraseologisms as an object of learning in the Uzbek-speaking audience of medical universities (TMA, Tashkent, Uzbekistan), Amirova R.M. From the experience of creating a distance course “Tatar language and culture of speech” (Federal State Budgetary Educational Institution of Higher Education Kazan State Medical University of the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation, Kazan, Russia), Gabdreeva N.V. Main directions in the study of borrowed vocabulary (KFU, Kazan, Russia), Gilemshina A.G. Features of the use of somatic vocabulary in Tatar translated works (Federal State Budgetary Educational Institution of Higher Education Kazan State Medical University of the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation, Kazan, Russia), Lisina G.M. Formation of lexical units in the professional speech of police officers (FSBEI HE Kazan State Medical University of the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation, Kazan, Russia), Nikolaeva M.A. The place of the Russian language in the modern world (Federal State Budgetary Educational Institution of Higher Education Kazan State Medical University of the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation, Kazan, Russia), Svetlova R.M. Features of the functioning of vocabulary of Arabic origin in the Russian language (Federal State Budgetary Educational Institution of Higher Education Kazan State Medical University of the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation, Kazan, Russia), Fidaeva L.I. Syntagmatic relations of lexical units of the Russian and Tatar languages (Federal State Budgetary Educational Institution of Higher Education Kazan State Medical University of the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation, Kazan, Russia), Khabibrakhmanova A.R. Main types of borrowing variability (KFU, Kazan, Russia), and Sharafieva L.I. The importance of studying the Tatar language in universities of the Republic of Tatarstan (Federal State Budgetary Educational Institution of Higher Education Kazan State Medical University of the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation, Kazan, Russia)

The final section, Russian literature – Synthesis of arts will have Co-chairs: Chevela O.V., and Fatkhutdinova V.G. Speakers will be Baymyashkina E.Yu. Poetic and lyrical images of Alexander Sergeyevich Pushkin, Nikolai Vasilyevich Gogol, I.S. Krylova, A.A. Akhmatova in the works of Russian and contemporary artists of the 19th-20th centuries. (MBUDO “Children’s Art School No. 15” Novo-Savinovsky district of Kazan, Russia), Galimullina A.F. Reception of creativity of A.S. Pushkin in the works of Kazan poets (Kazan Federal University, Kazan, Russia), Hieromonk Kharlampy (Egorov) Genre and stylistic features of the functioning of substantivized participles based on the material of the Synodal translation of the New Testament (Kazan Bogoroditsky Monastery, Kazan, Russia), Ermoshin A.V. Graphic and phonetic features of the language of Russian manuscripts of the 18th – early 19th centuries. (based on materials from the Ryazan province) (Federal State Budgetary Educational Institution of Higher Education Kazan State Medical University of the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation, Kazan, Russia), Sopper J.O. N. Gumilev and his oriental works in the classes of RFL and linguistic and regional studies (FSBEI HE Kazan State Medical University of the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation, Kazan, Russia), Fatkhutdinova V.G. Names of objects of folk life in the history of the Russian language: derivational-semantic aspect (KFU, Kazan, Russia), Hematzadeh Foruzan Linguistic and extralinguistic factors of penetration of Russian borrowings into the Persian language (KFU, Kazan, Russia-Iran), and Chevela O.V. On the problem of adaptation of Russian Gothic literature to a foreign audience (Federal State Budgetary Educational Institution of Higher Education Kazan State Medical University of the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation, Kazan, Russia)