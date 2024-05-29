Uzbekistan’s Khiva: Crown Jewel of the Silk Road is the 2024 tourism capital of the Islamic world

KHIVA: The city of Khiva in Uzbekistan, an ancient city famous for its rich history and vibrant culture, will soon receive large numbers of visitors from all over the world, especially from the OIC Member States to participate in the Twelfth Session of the Islamic Conference of Tourism Ministers on May 31- June 2.

The conference will be held under the theme “Developing the tourism industry in a sustainable and resilient manner”, the Union of Islamic Cooperation News Agency (UNA) has said.

The city will also host events celebrating Khiva as the tourism capital of the Islamic world in 2024.

Khiva, one of the oldest cities in the Khiva region, with a history that spans more than 2,500 years, is famous for its medieval castle Ishan Kala and a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1990.

The carefully preserved open-air museum offers a glimpse into the region’s illustrious past, from its vast culture and scientific advances, to its contributions to the enrichment of Islamic civilization.

The Khiva region of Uzbekistan was a beacon of education and science between the ninth and 12th centuries, as the famous Al-Mamoun Academy in Khwarazm fostered pioneering works in astronomy, mathematics, medicine and chemistry.

Prominent scholars such as Muhammad ibn Musa al-Khwarizmi, Abu al-Jabr, and Abu al-Rayhan al-Biruni, a scholar of astronomy and philosophy, emerged from this region.

Visitors to the city of Khiva will undoubtedly be impressed by the combination of ancient traditions and modern developments, because the tranquil environment, the hospitality of the locals and the diversity of excellent facilities for visitors make the city of Khiva a unique destination committed to preserving its historical heritage while providing modern amenities to ensure a distinctive and educational experience for tourists.

The celebration of Khiva as the tourism capital of the Islamic world in 2024 will significantly boost the tourism sector.

Ministers and dignitaries of the tourism sector from OIC Member States will gather in Khiva on May 31-June 2, to experience firsthand the warmth and generosity of its hospitable people.

This influx of high-profile visitors will highlight the city’s rich cultural heritage and hospitality facilities, including high-end hotels, historical sites and exquisite local cuisine.

The upcoming ministerial conference in Khiva aspires to achieve strategic tourism objectives, including the selection of tourist cities in the Islamic world for 2025 and 2026, the renewed focus on the development of Islamic tourism, the strengthening of tourism cooperation among OIC member states.

The conference will also highlight the tourism potential in Central Asia, especially in Uzbekistan, and achieving an increase in the number of tourists to Uzbekistan and Khiva and thus contributing to the strengthening of the local economy and cultural exchange.

As Khiva embraces its role as a tourism city in the OIC countries for 2024, it stands ready to impress visitors with its sustainable brilliance and deep historical significance, ushering in a new era of cultural and economic prosperity.