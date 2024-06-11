The Two Faces of the Taliban: The Brake: The Shadow of the People

The Taliban, an Islamic extremist armed group, has ruled Afghanistan (hereinafter referred to as Afghanistan) twice (1996-2001 and 2021-present). The Taliban’s first term in power in Afghanistan was marred by tyranny that suppressed all freedoms. The Taliban, who are entering their second term in power in 2021, say they are different from before, but the West’s gaze towards them is not much different from the past. Which is the real face of the Taliban: what the Taliban say they are or what the West’s observers say about them?

In December 2023, Lee Shin-seok, a reporter specializing in reporting conflict areas for ‘The AsiaN’; who faced Afghanistan under the Taliban with his body and mind, tells the story of the Taliban and Afghanistan as they are. –editor

By Lee Shin-seok* 

SEOUL: In August 2021, when the United States withdrew and the Taliban returned to power, Afghanistan came to a standstill again. A country that used to survive on support from the West, including the United States, now has to worry about sanctions. The brakes were applied throughout the country.

The streets of Afghanistan, suffering from economic difficulties, were filled with adult men looking for work and children begging. The daily lives of ordinary people struggling to make a living each day in a country under lockdown were in the shadows.

 

A young man collecting pieces of cloth, which in the West would be considered trash. He makes a living by selling mops and dishcloths by going from house to house, picking out what little useful items he can find.

He is a boy who had been snooping around the government office begging, but now he is tired and dozing off against the wall. An old man is loading old junk that is unlikely to be sold on a cart and waiting for passers-by to buy it.

He seems to be feeling relieved, hoping that there is something in the cart, even if it is a junk. Even though the cart is empty, I hope your heart will be full.

A young man who had been wandering around all day looking for work with a mule (next to a telephone pole) is squatting in front of the gate of a house to catch his breath.

Young boys rescued a car buried in sand in the desert. The boys demanded, “Please give me money for my trouble.” Isn't it natural?

A young man hanging behind a bongo. I didn't know where he was going. He didn't even ask. However, I hoped that he would live confidently wherever he was. Someday, somewhere, we'll meet again, right?

Old age can be guessed by looking at the sack he is carrying. Is his face shadowy, or is it the contemplative composure of an old man?

* Lee Shin-seok is a conflict zone reporter Journey through The Wrong Side of the Tracks

 

