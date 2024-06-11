The Two Faces of the Taliban: The Brake: The Shadow of the People

The Taliban, an Islamic extremist armed group, has ruled Afghanistan (hereinafter referred to as Afghanistan) twice (1996-2001 and 2021-present). The Taliban’s first term in power in Afghanistan was marred by tyranny that suppressed all freedoms. The Taliban, who are entering their second term in power in 2021, say they are different from before, but the West’s gaze towards them is not much different from the past. Which is the real face of the Taliban: what the Taliban say they are or what the West’s observers say about them?

In December 2023, Lee Shin-seok, a reporter specializing in reporting conflict areas for ‘The AsiaN’; who faced Afghanistan under the Taliban with his body and mind, tells the story of the Taliban and Afghanistan as they are. –editor

By Lee Shin-seok*

SEOUL: In August 2021, when the United States withdrew and the Taliban returned to power, Afghanistan came to a standstill again. A country that used to survive on support from the West, including the United States, now has to worry about sanctions. The brakes were applied throughout the country.

The streets of Afghanistan, suffering from economic difficulties, were filled with adult men looking for work and children begging. The daily lives of ordinary people struggling to make a living each day in a country under lockdown were in the shadows.

* Lee Shin-seok is a conflict zone reporter Journey through The Wrong Side of the Tracks