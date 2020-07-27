Berdimuhamedov: Water problems in Central Asia countries crucial in regional processes

ASHGABAT: Water problems in Central Asia countries are a determining factor in regional processes, Turkmenistan President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has said.

The development of the Central Asian states, their economy, social sphere, the level of well-being and the quality of life of people directly depend on access to water resources and their effective management, the president was quoted as saying by the Turkmenistan news agency DTH.

Berdimuhamedov, a fervent supporter of outdoor activities, was on a fishing trip to one of the lakes that alongside springs and reservoirs dot the country.

According to TDH, the variety of fish species in the reservoirs and the constant increase in their number testify to the purity of the water and the presence of all the necessary conditions for their breeding.

Berdimuhamedov offered fresh fish caught in the lake to the young students of Döwletliler köşgi who “accepted the gift with joy and deep gratitude.”