Seoul Institute of the Arts ranked 1st for Korean College Brand Reputation

In August 2021, Seoul Institute of the Arts (President Nam-sik Lee) ranked the 1st college with brand reputation according to an analysis of related big data.

REKOREA [Korea Reputation Center] conducted big data analysis on 97 colleges’ brand reputation which have been loved by domestic consumers. This analysis analyzed 74,675,305 brand big data from July 27, 2021 to August 27, 2021.

College is a type of higher education institution in South Korea, which focuses on technical and vocational practice. It provides usually two to three-year program and in some cases four-year program. Seoul Institute of the Arts offers a two-tier program (3+1 years) composed of two degree programs – the three-year Associate of Fine Arts (AFA) program and the one-year Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) program – to provide systematic education on the arts and creative production.

Brand reputation divides the big data on consumer activities into five sectors; participation value, communication value, social value, market value, and financial value. This college brand reputation index analyzed the consumers’ digital behavior into the participation index, media index, communication index, and community index through analysis algorithm for reputation.

REKOREA conducts a monthly college reputation analysis and the Seoul Institute of the Arts has ranked 1st for the last three months. Brand of the Seoul Institute of the Arts was analyzed as 324,016 in participation index, 610,846 in media index, 70,233 in communication index, and 720,995 in community index which indicates a total brand reputation index of 2,126,090. This score shows a significant gap with the second-placed college.