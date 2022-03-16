War, Peace and Fever of Sharp Buttons

By Dr. Hassan Humeida

Kiel, Germany: Nobody believed that there would be war. No one believed it when everything was more than safe. All people thought that there would only be war where the people are poor and hungry. There, far away in primitive countries where disease reigns, and where some people from the luxury countries still believe that people eat each other with hunger. Here, however, it is forgotten that hunger and poverty are man-made – “anthropogenic” like climate change and global warming.

There is war there because weapons are produced here and sold by skilled and enterprising agents. There is a market that is booming even in times of peace.

In the affected countries, hunger and poverty are an outcome of war, exploitation and unfair distribution of their own goods. These countries are the losers while the winners are the master countries that promote and call for human rights, equal distribution, equality, participation and One World.

Then, there is peace, and everything can start from the beginning.

Some wage war because they can afford it and they can pull out of it as if nothing had happened. The others have to pay for the war and its consequences. They have to rebuild and repair what the brave warriors had ruined and broken.

Some are masters of wars while others are slaves of wars. Some build and others break down.

The question should be raised: Who is paying for the reconstruction? Who is providing the material?

The main payer for the war is the ordinary citizen who has nothing to do with the war.

Here, not only public funds but also private fortunes are dumped in the sand in order to rebuild. In the times of war, not only public institutions but also private institutions are destroyed. This is money from tax revenues, insurance from companies and assets from their own coffers. Materials used for reconstruction are natural resources.

Life after the war is difficult. As is always the case with people who believe that everything is possible, life after the war is also possible.

However, it will differ from life before the war. Rebuilding not only costs money, but also time and nerves. The warfare by adults is roughly comparable to building a beautiful sand castle, which a child levels after the game and rebuilds it the next day. The only difference is that a child razes his castle without harming a single person. The child does not lose a grain of sand here either – because there is always sand in his environment.

It is therefore advisable to think carefully about whether wars will be worthwhile in the 21st century and perhaps in the centuries to come. The nuclear weapons with the sharp buttons also want to be collected and deactivated forever and ever, thus ensuring a life for everyone that is free from dangers.

It is said that so far advanced countries in our strange time could be measured by having one sharp button. Now, more countries influence one another very quickly and become more feverish about possession of having same sharp buttons.

A single logical question from me and no more questions: If we fear sharp buttons so much, why are we making them?

Last but not least, not to forget: the verbal use of the sharp buttons as a threat in times of war, whether these are biological, chemical or other forms, means a threat to an entire planet with its inhabitants.

An excerpt from my children’s book entitled “My School Days” – to be published in 2022 – School in time of violence (11):

The worry doll started accompanying Redondo. Redondo carried his worry doll with him every day. If one of the children teased Redondo, he got up and spoke with his worry doll. He talks to her and complains to her about what is on his mind. Then, Redondo calms down and relaxes his mind.

e-mail: hassan_humeida@yahoo.de